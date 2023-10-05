Record Number of Voters Prefer GOP On Economy

This is from Stephen Moore’s excellent Unleash Prosperity Hotline, a daily email that you can subscribe to here. I recommend it:

Yesterday’s other big news was this survey result from GALLUP, with a question they have been asking since 1951 with Republicans never scoring higher than right now: “Looking ahead for the next few years, which political party do you think will do a better job of keeping the country prosperous?”

It is curious that over the years, many have actually preferred Democrats on the economy. I suspect that some people, when they say “the economy” or “keeping the country prosperous” really mean “the likelihood of my getting a check from the government.” In any event, here are the data:

Normally one would think that with an edge like this on the economy, the GOP would be in great shape going into next year’s election. But this is, after all, the Republican Party we are talking about. The eight sellouts who joined the Democrats in evicting Speaker McCarthy are among those who are keeping the Democrats alive.