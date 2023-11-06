Politico was the purveyor of the statement signed by the Deep State 51 asserting that the New York Post reporting on Hunter Biden’s laptop reflected a Russian information operation. Former Politico reporter Natasha Bertrand wrote the story and posted the statement along with it. In reality, as any fool could figure, Bertrand’s story and the accompanying statement reflected a Biden campaign information operation.

Now Politico’s Ben Schreckinger tells us: “Fresh revelations contradict Joe Biden’s sweeping denials on Hunter.” You don’t say.

Politico is about three years late to the story. To adapt the lyrics of the Dylan song, they used to care about Biden, but things have changed.

Like a thin man inside a fat man, there must be a joke inside Schreckinger’s story struggling to get out. Maybe Politico itself is the joke. Schreckinger cites the statement of the Deep State 51 that Politico published and promoted without mentioning Politico’s participation in the Biden campaign information operation.

Schreckinger draws on “emails from the [laptop] cache” for the story. Wait, what? The Biden family cash is buried in the Biden laptop cache, precisely as the New York Post reported.

Schreckinger adds: “In September 2021, a book by a POLITICO reporter authenticated several emails from the laptop, including two at the center of the original New York Post articles, based in part on interviews with people with independent knowledge of the correspondence.” It’s almost funny.

Does the adage “better late than never” apply? Though it lacks a metrical ring, I would suggest something more along the lines of “propaganda means never having to say you’re sorry.”

There is of course an implicit message to Democrats in Schreckinger’s story. Steve Hayward has been decoding the message in such stories for quite a while now. You don’t need a decoder ring to figure it out.