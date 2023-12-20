Biden’s open borders

The New York Post cover story today is by Alex Oliveira: “Record 12,600 migrants encountered at border in 24 hours — as backlog for immigration hearings breaks 3 million.” The story reports on our self-created border crisis. When I say “self-created,” I mean created by President Joe Biden.

Why would a president of the United States do what he has done? Even certain well-known Democratic officeholders are unhappy with the results, though they may point the finger of blame elsewhere. Biden’s undoing of our border is an act of willful destruction. In addition to everything else, it seriously jeopardizes our national security. Everyone knows who is to blame.

Ilhan Omar was the first Democrat I ever heard a Democrat call for open borders. She demanded the abolition of ICE when she sought the endorsement of Minnesota’s Fifth District Democrats to succeed Keith Ellison in Congress at the special DFL endorsing convention on June 17, 2018. Omar of course had a personal interest in the nonenforcement of our immigration laws. I was there.

I thought at the time that she was out there. However, her point of view not only won the 2018 DFL endorsement, it also found a home in one of the signal policies of the Biden administration, damn it to hell.