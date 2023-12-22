The Face of Evil

On December 3, a radical group hosted a “teach-in” titled “From Minnesota to Palestine.” The panelists linked America and Israel as “settler colonialist” nations–the only ones, apparently, in world history–and thus the source of all evil. This is the whole thing. It goes on for more than two hours, and I don’t recommend that you watch it. Among other things, the panelists celebrate the Hamas massacre of October 7 as a model for “indigenous” uprisings:

Here is one short excerpt, in which a professor at the University of Minnesota says that “The goal is to dismantle the settler project that is the United States.”

“Land back is going to happen," University of Minnesota professor Melanie Yazzie said during a "teach-in" about the Israel-Palestine conflict. “The goal is to dismantle the settler project that is the United States.” pic.twitter.com/glgwZpLmmD — Alpha News (@AlphaNewsMN) December 21, 2023



There are quite a few more such excerpts here.

I wondered whether it could possibly be true that this moron is employed by the University of Minnesota. She is. Ms. Yazzie has a BA from Grinnell College, an MA in American Studies from Yale, and a PhD in American Studies from the University of New Mexico. The University of Minnesota is aware of her extracurricular activities:

In addition to her academic work, she engages in extensive public intellectualism and community organizing and activism. She co-hosts and produces the podcast Red Power Hour and serves as lead editor for the open-access journal Decolonization. She is the advisory board chair for Red Media, an independent press and media project that centers Indigenous intelligence in all its forms. She also organizes with The Red Nation, a grassroots Native-run organization committed to the liberation of Indigenous people from colonialism and capitalism.

So, I have three questions. The first is, why am I paying this woman’s salary? We taxpayers finance public universities on the assumption that they do some good for our state and our nation. This woman explicitly is trying to destroy the United States. So why is she on my payroll?

By the way, if you are not familiar with “Turtle Island,” it means North America. These people want to drive all whites out of North America.

Second, why are my tax dollars supporting the University of Minnesota? Not only does the university harbor this woman, it apparently deems it admirable that she wants to “[liberate] Indigenous people from colonialism and capitalism.” Really? Are the people who run this public university really that stupid? If so, they all should be fired forthwith.

Third, what is the end game here? How does Ms. Yazzie intend to dismantle the United States of America? Does she expect politicians to run on a platform that says all whites should move to Europe? Is she hoping for political action that will repeal the Constitution and abolish the U.S. government? Or do these people intend to just keep mouthing useless absurdities indefinitely, while living on the public dole? That, I think, is the correct answer.

What a disgrace.