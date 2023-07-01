Liberals Beclown Themselves in Reaction to SCOTUS Decisions

Liberal reactions to the high profile decisions from the U.S. Supreme Court this week read like a parody account.

On Thursday, the Court dealt a blow to affirmative action by invalidating race-based college admissions programs in favor of a merit-based system and the responses from many on the left were downright racist.

Rev. Al Sharpton said the decision was “tantamount to sticking a dagger in our back.” He’s saying that blacks aren’t smart enough to compete without the leg up that affirmative action provides. And, of course, he failed to mention the dagger Harvard and University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill admissions officers have been sticking into the backs of Asian and white Americans for decades.

A Twitter post from independent journalist Erica Marsh was even more insulting. She wrote: “Today’s Supreme Court decision is a direct attack on Black people. No Black person will be able to succeed in a merit-based system which is exactly why affirmative-action based programs were needed. Today’s decision is a TRAVESTY!!!”

Oh look, a white female Democrat who worked for Biden thinks that black people are so stupid that they can't get into college on their own merit. This is what actual racism looks like, kids. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) June 29, 2023

Marsh came under immediate attack for the tweet and issued a non-apology apology that only exacerbated the situation:

Allow me to clarify this tweet, which is being manipulated for propaganda and misinformation by ULTRA MAGA. The intention of my tweet is to highlight that prior to affirmative action, there existed a supposedly merit-based system for Black individuals to gain admission to colleges. However, these institutions employed racial profiling to prevent Black individuals from attending under the guise of this “merit” system. I want to emphasize that my statement in no way suggests that Black individuals are less intelligent than people of other races.

No one manipulated Marsh’s tweet. It said what it said: “No Black person will be able to succeed in a merit-based system which is exactly why affirmative-action based programs were needed.”

WNBA player Natasha Cloud, incensed by all of the Court’s rulings this week, wrote: “Our country is trash in so many ways and instead of using our resources to make it better, we continue to oppress Marginalized groups that we have targeted since the beginning of times.”

Let’s send her to Russia.

TAKING SHOTS: WNBA champion bashes America after SCOTUS rulings. https://t.co/Fj17hvW7Lv pic.twitter.com/A6TFWgluV4 — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 30, 2023

Whoopi Goldberg wondered if this ruling would lead “to no women in colleges soon.”

Asked by a reporter if this was a rogue court, President Joe Biden replied, “This isn’t a normal court.”

He was later questioned about his remark during an interview with MSNBC: “What I meant by that is it’s done more to unravel basic rights, basic decisions of any court in recent history.” And with that, he inexplicably stood up, shook anchor Nicole Wallace’s hand and thanked her, then bizarrely wandered off the stage before waiting for the commercial break. The moment went viral on social media.

Whoopi: “Is this leading to no women in colleges soon? Who knows!” 🤣🤣🤣🤣

This was a good compilation of the left’s reaction to the SCOTUS decision. Enjoy! pic.twitter.com/xy7kH2iKMJ — Cali-Florida Patriot 🇺🇸🐊 (@CaliPatriot20) June 30, 2023

If Biden was rattled over the Court’s decision on affirmative action, he was completely rocked by its smackdown of his student loan forgiveness plan, an issue he had campaigned on.

Speaking to reporters, Biden promised he would seek a new path forward.

A reporter asked, “Mr. President, why did you give millions of borrowers false hope? You’ve doubted your own authority here in the past.”

He replied, “I didn’t give any false hope. The question was whether or not I would do even more than was requested. What I did I thought was appropriate and was able to be done and would get done. I didn’t give borrowers false hope. But the Republicans snatched away the hope that they were given and it’s real, real hope.”

“Did you overstep your authority?” she asked.

“I think the court misinterpreted the Constitution,” Biden answered.

Actually, it was Biden who misinterpreted the Constitution – intentionally.

The reporter was correct. Biden knew that neither he nor his education secretary had the authority to forgive $430 billion in student loan debt. But, ahead of the 2022 midterms, he also knew this promise would draw a lot of young voters to the polls and that the lawsuits that would surely ensue would take months to play out.

In fact, the Court quoted words uttered by then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi during a 2021 press conference in its majority opinion. Pelosi had said, “People think that the President of the United States has the power for debt forgiveness. He does not. He can postpone. He can delay. But he does not have that power. That has to be an act of Congress.”

But Pelosi’s past remarks didn’t stop her from criticizing the Court’s decision. On Friday, she said it “cruelly allowed for a crisis of debt to continue holding back families from buying homes, starting businesses and making ends meet.”

Pelosi added, “President Biden is to be commended for his action to ease the student loan burden, which disproportionately harms women and people of color. Energized by our commitment to equity, justice and opportunity, the fight is not over.”

Unfortunately, half of the electorate believes these liars.