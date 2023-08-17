Why Johnson draws Biden’s fire

Why did President Biden make a point of disseminating demagogic lies about Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson during Biden’s visit to Milwaukee on Tuesday (see “Translate this”)? It’s the modus operandi of the team that is pulling Biden’s strings, of course, but I think an additional element is at work in this particular case. Biden is lying about Johnson because Johnson has been telling the truth about the corrupt Biden family business.

Senators Johnson and Grassley have made it a mission to expose the Biden family corruption. Their various reports, speeches, and correspondence are all accessible here. Their first report is posted here, supplemented by a second here. Most recently, they summarized the fruits of their research in this letter dated October 26, 2022 (“[t]he letter summarizes key elements of the Biden family’s engagements with individuals linked to the Chinese communist party and Chinese intelligence services, and the financial transactions that followed”).

I think of Senator Johnson in the spirit of Jon Justice’s designation of him as “our adopted senator.” I am grateful that he narrowly prevailed in his bid for a third term against the challenge of left-wing lunatic Mandela Barnes, but it shouldn’t have been that close.

In August 2020 Senator Johnson was treated to an unsolicited FBI briefing that was mysteriously leaked to discredit his work on the Biden family business. Both Grassley and Johnson have unsuccessfully sought to ascertain the responsibility for this briefing.

Senator Johnson homed in on the issue with the evasive FBI Director Christopher Wray at a Senate Homeland Security Committee hearing on November 17, 2022 (video clip below). Wray is wrong as rain.

The May 1, 2021 Washington Post story to which Senator Johnson referred in his questioning of Wray is accessible online here. The bylines of reporters Ellen Nakashima, Shane Harris, and Tom Hamburger adorn the story. I recall their bylines from the Post’s Russia hoax brigade. Nakashima and Hamburger were rewarded with a Pulitzer Prize for their contributions to the Post’s Russia hoax coverage. The cited Post story reflects your FBI at work in support of the Biden administration.