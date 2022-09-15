The GOP Learning How to Fight

When I first saw a NY Times headline yesterday that read “This Jellyfish Can Live Forever,” I thought it was about Republican office holders. But no, it refers to the real ocean-going invertebrates passively borne along by the currents, though it is easy to see how one might be misled, since this oceanographic description applies fully to Beltway Republicans so much of the time.

And when I saw the headline that Gov. Ron De Santis had flown two planeloads of illegal immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard, and that Gov. Abbott had dropped off two busloads of illegal immigrants out front of Kamala “The-Border-Is-Secure” Harris’s residence, I thought sure this had to be another madcap satire of the Babylon Bee. But no, this actually happened.

Finally—Republicans are learning how to fight, and we’ve seen the sanctimony of “sanctuary cities” revealed for what it is. More of this please. I’ve been saying for years that southern border states should send busloads of illegal immigrants to Marin County, Evanston, Westchester, Montgomery County, Bucks County, Malibu, Boulder, Cambridge, etc. Hopefully this is only the beginning, and the pace of these resettlements to affluent blue enclaves will increase. After all, isn’t Vice President Harris in favor of busing?

Now can the GOP please start loudly calling for an end to the Democrats’ war on affordable energy? This seems like such a no-brainer that even Tom Friedman gets it, as noted here last night. This ought to be front and center of every Republican ad campaign. What are they waiting for?